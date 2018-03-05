Central Michigan Campus Shooting Suspect from Plainfield Now Hospitalized

The Plainfield teen accused of killing his parents in his Central Michigan University dorm room remains hospitalized in police custody today and may not be arraigned until tomorrow. James Davis Jr. is being treated for exposure in a hospital in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, near where he was captured early Saturday following the Friday shooting. He is reportedly visible on security video getting his father’s gun from his car before shooting his parents as they were packing to take him home for spring break. His parents had been summoned to campus by school officials after the 19-year-old was briefly hospitalized for erratic behavior. Davis Jr., attended both Plainfield South High School for the first three years of his high school career, then transferred to Plainfield Central High School his senior year, where he graduated in 2016.