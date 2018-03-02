Central Michigan University Shooter Graduate of Plainfield Central
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 2, 2018 @ 2:23 PM
WJOL has confirmed through spokesman Tom Hernandez of the Plainfield Community School District 202 that the suspect in today’s Central Michigan University shooting, James Eric Davis Jr., attended both Plainfield South High School for the first three years of his high school career, then transferred to Plainfield Central High School his senior year, where he graduated in 2016.  PCSD District 202 will not comment any further on the situation out of respect for his family.  Stay tuned to WJOL for more information as the story develops.
Jeremy Scott Contributed to this Report 

