Channahon Business Accused of Selling Counterfeit Jackets

A 35-year-old Joliet man has been charged with one count of criminal trademark infringement after allegedly selling counterfeit winter jackets out of his Channahon tobacco store. Amer O. Abuzaghleh is the owner of the Channahon Tobacco and Convenience located at 24735 W. Eames Street. It’s alleged that Abuzaghleh was selling counterfeit “North Face” jackets for $30. The jackets retail for approximately $150. The jackets were made of poor quality and in some cases had spelling errors on the logo. North Face itself confirmed to the Channahon police that the items were not legitimate. The village has also suspended the license for the store which has been open for six years.