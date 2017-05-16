Channahon Couple Wins Over a Million Dollars on Game Show “The Wall”

A Channahon couple is celebrating after winning more than a million dollars on NBC’s “The Wall” hosted by Chris Hardwick. Noah and Lisa Arroyo appeared on the game show’s special second episode of season two Monday night.

Noah, who climbs poles as a cable operator, saved a man from an exploded building and was back to work the next day. Lisa works at Harrah’s Casino in Joliet.

After having everyone on the edge of their seats, Noah and Lisa walked away from the show with $1,095,498. Two of their three sons, Alex and Aaron supported their parents during the show and joined them on stage to congratulate their parents.

The wall returns to NBC on June 22nd at 8pm.

You can watch the entire episode below: