Channahon and Manhattan Make the Top Ten Safest Cities In Illinois

Channahon and Manhattan make the top ten list of the 50 safest cities in Illinois. The 2017 SafeWise list had the Village of Manhattan as number 8 moving up from 26th last year. While the Village of Channahon moved up a notch from 11 to 10th safest in Illinois. The average violent crime rate among the cities on the list is 86% lower than the national average. And the state’s fifty safest cities reported one murder, 67 robberies, and fewer than 300 aggravated assaults.

Property crime rates were also exceptionally low among these safe communities. No city cited more than nine property crimes per 1,000 residents with the average rate being about six crimes per 1,000 people. That’s 77% lower than the United States average.

To identify the safest cities in Illinois, SafeWise reviewed the 2015 FBI Crime Report statistics and population data. We eliminated all cities with fewer than 5,000 residents as well as any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI.

Other cities in Will County including Homer Glen at 24, and Frankfort at 43. The number one safest city is Inverness. Click here to see the entire list.