Channahon Police Attempting to Identify Alleged Scammer

The Channahon Police Department is attempting to find a man who allegedly scammed a Circle K Store in late may. It was on the evening of May 22nd that the man entered the Circle K 26950 W. Eames Street and received money for the return of tanks of propane, tanks that the man did not actually return. How much money the man scammed out of the business has not been disclosed but it is also alleged that the man pulled the same scam at the same store in May of 2016 as well. Anyone with information can contact the Channahon Police Department at 815-467-5152.