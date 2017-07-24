Channahon Police Department Hosts National Night Out

The Channahon Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on Wednesday, July 26th at the Channahon Police Department from 6:00-8:30 p.m. Officer Mike Lizzari says it’s a chance for the community to get see the police in a different light.

Family fun including a live band, car show, moon jump, raffles, meet and greet with Channahon Police K-9 Officer Hutch. Plus food, refreshments and more!

Also, the Channahon Park District in conjunction with the Three Rivers Library will be hosting a movie in the park that will begin at dusk. The movie is “Moana.” Plus the “Hidden In Plain Site” trailer will be on hand so parents can a typical bedroom of a teenagers and learn where kids hid illegal substances.