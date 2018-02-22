Channahon Police Offer “No Comment” in Death Investigation Update

The Channahon Police Department has “no comment” regarding an update into the investigation into the death of Samantha Harer. When asked for the latest regarding the matter Channahon Police Officer Adam Bogart told WJOL:

“The Channahon Police Dept., with the assistance of the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force and Will County Coroner’s Office, continues to actively investigate the death of Samantha Harer. I appreciate the opportunity to speak with you today, however no comment will be made until the investigation has concluded.”

Harer was found with a gunshot wound to her head in her apartment on Bridge Street in Channahon on the morning of February 13th . She worked as a 911 dispatcher for WESCOM. Before that, Harer studied criminal justice at the University of St. Francis and was an intern with the Channahon Police Department.