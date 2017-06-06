Channahon Police Seek Public’s Help In Identifying Armed Robber

Channahon Police search for a suspect following an armed robbery of a local business. Monday night at approximately 10:30, a man displayed a handgun at 25-258 W. Eames Street in Channahon, which is the Casey’s General Store. According to the press release, responding officers gathered information about the suspect. He is described as a male black, 6’2″ weighing 220 lbs, wearing a black t-shirt with a “camo” vest with hood and cut off sleeves, black pants, and white tennis shoes. The suspect remains at large. No word on what was stolen.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to call the Channahon Police at 815-467-2112 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.