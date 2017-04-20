Channahon Township Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend’s Son Must Stay 1,000 Feet Away After Bonding Out of Jail

A Channahon Township woman obtained an order of protection against her boyfriend after he allegedly killed her son at a party over the weekend. Kathy Hofkamp went to Will County Court to get the order after 65-year-old James F. Hess allegedly shot and killed her son, 29-year-old Nathan Hofkamp, on April 14th. It was on that night that a party was being held in the 25000 block of Canal Road after Nathan had been released from the Vienna Correctional Center. He had been serving time for theft and aggravated assault charges. Hess allegedly shot Nathan after the party became too loud for James to be able to fall asleep. Minooka Fire Department transported Hofkamp to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where he was pronounced deceased. The order of protection states that Kathy moved in with Hess several years ago to act as his caregiver but a relationship between the two eventually formed. Hess has been charged with first-degree murder and had his bond set at $1 million in court, of which he posted the 10 percent necessary in order to be released. Hess has been ordered to stay 1,000 feet away from Hofkamp but would be allowed to gather necessary items from his home in the presence of law enforcement.