Channahon Trustee Named as Replacement for Freitag on County Board

WJOL News has learned the Channahon Village Trustee Debbie Militello is going to be named to the Will County Board as the new member for District 6. Militello will be replacing Ragan Freitag who stepped down in January of this year to become the Will County Board Chief of Staff. Militello has been a Channahon Village Trustee since 1994 and serves on the Community and Legislative Affairs Committees. Freitag was re-elected in November of 2016 to a two year term to serve District 6 on the County Board.