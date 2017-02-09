Channahon Village Board to Consider Compensation Freeze

The Channahon Village Board is considering a proposal that would decrease the compensation the village’s eight elected officials receive annually. The compensation is extended to the Village President, Village Trustees and the Village Clerk for attendance of village meetings. The Village President and Trustees receive $216 a meeting while the Village Clerk receives $108 a meeting. The elected officials have two board meetings and two committee meetings scheduled each month. The Board is also considering freezing the annual five percent raises that elected officials have been receiving since 2005. The board will discuss the proposal further at its next scheduled meeting.