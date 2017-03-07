Channahon Village Board End Annual Raises For Board Members

The Channahon Village Board approved an ordinance on Monday night that officially terminates the annual raises for elected officials of the village. Officials had been earning five percent annual raises on their salaries since 2005. The board also approved setting the compensation of board members at $250 for regular, special and committee meetings attended. The village clerk will receive $120 a meeting, as well as $250 for two office hours at the village hall per week. The village president will receive $600 a month for two office hours at the village hall per week and $720 a year for work done as village liquor commissioner. The changes will officially be enacted in 2021 as compensation for village officials can not be changed during active terms.