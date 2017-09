Channahon Chief of Police Jeff Wold has announced his retirement after six years as the head of the department. Wold has been with the department for a total of 22 years. The Village of Channahon Police Department currently consists of 23 members that includes 2 deputy chiefs, 5 sergeants and 13 patrol officers. Anyone interested in inquiring about the position can go to channahon.org for more information. Chief Wold’s last day on the job will be December 1st.