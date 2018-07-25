Charges Filed in Connection with Romeoville Homicide
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jul 25, 2018 @ 1:41 PM

A 34-year-old Plainfield man has been charged with felony First-Degree Murder in connection with the murder of a Rochelle woman in Romeoville from earlier in the week. George L. Hooper is being held on $5 million bond for his role in the murder of 42-year-old Jennifer Underhill. Hooper has also been charged with being an Armed Habitual Criminal and two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Obstruction of Justice charges have also been filed against 57-year-old Rose M. Parker of Plainfield in connection with the crime. 33-year-old Amanda Weck of Plainfield has also been charged with one county of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. Underhill was found dead Monday morning in a grassy area adjacent to the parking lot of a warehouse in the 18-hundred block of Normantown Road according to the Will County Coroners Office. A court appearance in Will County has not yet been scheduled.

