Charges to Be Filed in Joliet Animal Cruelty Case

The Will County’s State’s Attorney’s office has announced that they plan to file formal charges against a 31-year-old Joliet man in an animal cruelty case. Amin A. Hudson will be charged on January 16th when he appears in Will County Court. It was on December 30th when officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Dover Street after receiving a call of a deceased dog hanging from a chain over a fence. When officers arrived they indeed found a deceased dog hanging from a fence. Officers also found two other dogs on the property that were being kept outside in the extreme cold weather and did not have adequate food or water. The two dogs were taken from Hudson’s property to Joliet Township Animal Control. A petition filed in Will County Court on Tuesday will ask that Hudson’s surviving dogs be relinquished to Animal Control permanently and that Hudson be barred from owning for a to be determined period of time.