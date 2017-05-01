“Chat With The Chiefs” Held Wednesday May 3rd

The “Chat with the Chiefs” open forum in Plainfield will be held this Wednesday, May 3rd. Chief Dave Riddle of the Plainfield Fire Protection District will host the community event. Also on hand will be Chief Mike Veseling of the Oswego Fire Protection District, and Chief John Konopek of the Plainfield Police Department. The question and answer session will begin at 7pm at the Plainfield Fire Protection District Headquarters at 23748 W. 135th Street.

These interactive community meetings allow the public to hear about what’s happening in the Plainfield Fire District, the Oswego Fire Department as well as the Plainfield Police Department. The events are held four times a year. Each meeting includes safety messages that the attendees can use to enhance their preparedness and awareness in case of emergencies.