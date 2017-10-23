Chat With The Chiefs In Plainfield Wednesday

The next “Chat with the Chiefs” in Plainfield will be held this Wednesday, October 25th. The Plainfield Fire Protection District will host the event. Plainfield police Chief John Konopek says the interactive meetings allow the public to ask questions of fire and police response to emergency situations. Chief Konopek hopes to get more residents involved.

The public meetings occur four times a year and chiefs take questions on their response to news events.

The “Chat with the Chiefs” open-forum is hosted by Chief Dave Riddle of the Plainfield Fire Protection District, plus Chief Mike Veseling of the Oswego Fire Protection District and the Plainfield Police Department. Each meeting includes safety messages that attendees can use to enhance their preparedness and awareness.

“Chat with the Chiefs” begins at 7 p.m. with light refreshments on Wednesday, October 25th at the Plainfield Fire Protection District Headquareter at 23748 W. 135th Street.