The Romeoville Village Board has approved the final plans for a new Checkers Restaurant to be built on Route 53 and Phelps Avenue, the former site of Lazer Car wash. The 1,000 square foot restaurant will consist of a single drive-through lane and a limited outdoor patio. There is no indoor seating. The building will reflect Checkers retro branding, featuring a metallic winged roof and checkerboard tile exterior. Checkers is aiming to be completed by June.