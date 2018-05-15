Chicago Man Charged with Using Fake Money in Joliet

A 30-year-old Chicago man was arrested on Friday after allegedly attempting to pass a phony $100 at a Joliet business. Michael Wafford was arrested just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday after attempting to purchase items at a Famous Footwear, on Plainfield Road, with a fake $100 bill. The clerk at the store refused the initial sale with Wafford and called police after Wafford fled the store. Officers obtained a description of the vehicle that Wafford had fled in and found the car abandoned in front of the Will County Coroner’s Office. Police called K-9’s to the scene and a quick search located Wafford. A search of the abandoned vehicle found receipts and money from other stores were the phony money was eventually found. Michael Wafford has been charged with forgery, attempted forgery and aggravated fleeing.