Chicago Could Test Universal Income

Chicago is playing with the idea of testing out a universal basic income. A proposal that has support among city lawmakers would give a thousand families 500-dollars a month with no restrictions. Alderman Ameya Pawar [[ Uh-may-uh Puh-wahr ]] proposed the plan recently, noting that most Americans don’t even have a thousand dollars in the bank for emergencies. He believes that increasing automation is going lead to more and more political and economic disruption. Other cities are testing similar measures but Chicago is by far the largest.