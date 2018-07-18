Chicago Could Test Universal Income
By Monica DeSantis
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 5:04 AM

Chicago is playing with the idea of testing out a universal basic income. A proposal that has support among city lawmakers would give a thousand families 500-dollars a month with no restrictions. Alderman Ameya Pawar [[ Uh-may-uh Puh-wahr ]] proposed the plan recently, noting that most Americans don’t even have a thousand dollars in the bank for emergencies. He believes that increasing automation is going lead to more and more political and economic disruption. Other cities are testing similar measures but Chicago is by far the largest.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Joliet Central High School 2018 Friday Night Varsity Football Ticket Pre-Sale Information The Family Favorite Movie, The Sandlot will be Shown on Tuesday, July 31st at 7pm. Governor Rauner Vetoes Voter Crosscheck Legislation A Crisp Morning And Perfect Day Ahead Plainfield Man Recieves 12 Life Sentences for Abusing Two Children For a Decade Battle Of The Brave Golf Outing
Comments