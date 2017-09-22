Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy Coming to Joliet

The Chicago Cubs World Series trophy will make an appearance at Joliet Park District’s Inwood Athletic Club. Park District president Sue Gulas says she went straight to the top to get the trophy. She says, “go big, or go home.” Gulas sent an email to Tom Ricketts, chairman and owner of the Chicago Cubs. She got a response a day after sending the email in late July.

Mark Monday October 2nd on your calendar. Wrist bands will be given out. The World Series trophy will be on display from 6pm to 7:30pm. The trophy is free to fans so there will be no charging to see the trophy. Bring your own cameras or cell phones.