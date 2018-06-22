Chicago Disproportionately Tickets Minority Drivers

A new report shows tickets issued in Chicago disproportionately impact low-income and minority communities.

The Woodstock Institute’s study examined over three million vehicle-related tickets issued by the city in 2017. The findings revealed that drivers from low and moderate income zip codes were 40-percent more likely to be issued tickets than drivers from higher-income zip codes.

Tickets were also 40 percent more likely to be issued to drivers from zip codes with a higher-than-average proportion of minority residents.