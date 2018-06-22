Chicago Disproportionately Tickets Minority Drivers
By Dawn DeSart
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 7:01 AM

A new report shows tickets issued in Chicago disproportionately impact low-income and minority communities.

The Woodstock Institute’s study examined over three million vehicle-related tickets issued by the city in 2017. The findings revealed that drivers from low and moderate income zip codes were 40-percent more likely to be issued tickets than drivers from higher-income zip codes.

Tickets were also 40 percent more likely to be issued to drivers from zip codes with a higher-than-average proportion of minority residents.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

McPhillips Earns Two Key Endorsements Decision To Allow Sales Tax On Online Retailers Could Be Good For Illinois It’s Healthy To Drink More Coffee? Happy National Kissing Day! Rain Today, Gone Tomorrow Flash Flood Watch in Will County Through Friday
Comments