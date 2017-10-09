Chicago Leaders Hear Amazon Pitch
By Evan Bredeson
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 6:27 PM

Mayor Emanuel and Governor Bruce Rauner are putting their political differences aside today to promote the plan to bring the new Amazon headquarters to Chicago. At a blue-ribbon gathering of business, civic and political leaders at the Cultural Center this morning, Emanuel worked to generate enthusiasm in the effort to bring what could be a five-billion-dollar investment and 50-thousand jobs. Senator Dick Durbin and former Commerce Secretary Bill Daley also spoke to the gathering, which was kept mostly off-limits to reporters. Daley called it a state-wide effort, while Durbin said Chicago has a history of being in the middle of change in America.

