Chicago Makes The List Of 20 Cities Vying For Amazon 2nd Headquarters

The race for Amazon’s second headquarters in North America is getting tighter. Amazon today announced it has pared the list of cities vying for the headquarters to 19 in the U.S. and Toronto, Canada. Nearly 240 cities submitted proposals. The company has vowed to spend five-billion-dollars and employ 50-thousand workers in the city where it’s built. Amazon expects to decide on the winning city this year.

The list of cities left in the running are:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

\Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington, DC