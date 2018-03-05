Chicago Man Gets 40 Years for Home Invasion, Sexual Assault in Will County

A 32-year-old Chicago man who broke into a Park Forest woman’s home, bound her with shoelaces, and sexually abused her was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison. A jury in December found Dexter Harris, guilty of two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and one count of armed robbery. Harris is accused of committing a string of similar offenses in October and November of 2016 in Cook County for which he has been either charged or is under investigation. Evidence from these offenses was presented at trial in the Will County case. The defendant was captured on Nov. 28, 2016 when Park Forest police responded to a report of a suspicious person lurking near an apartment building. Harris had no identification, but he was carrying a screwdriver. He provided police with the name of his sister, with whom he had been staying. She allowed detectives to search her residence, where they found a distinctive sweatshirt that had been identified by a victim in a prior attack. They also eventually recovered items that had been stolen in prior home invasions.