Chicago Minimum Wage Increases To 12 Bucks On July 1st
Jun 26, 2018 @ 12:02 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2014, file photo, protesters participate in a rally on Chicago's south side as labor organizers escalate their campaign raise the minimum wage for employees to $15 an hour. Amid a national push by unions and worker advocates for a $15 minimum wage, Illinois Democrats hope to pass an ambitious hike during the spring legislative session, despite a warning from Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner that he opposes an increase of any kind. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
The minimum wage in Chicago will increase next month. Currently the minimum wage is 11 bucks per hour and on July 1st it will be boosted to 12 dollars. The move is part of a plan to raise Chicago’s minimum wage to 13 dollars per hour by 2019.