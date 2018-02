Prosecutors say a longtime felon ‘executed’ a Chicago police commander during a shooting early this week. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office yesterday filed murder charges against 44-year-old Shomari Legghett for Tuesday’s killing of Commander Paul Bauer. Legghett has a long history of drug crimes and robbery. He was wanted on Tuesday for questioning about a shooting when he ran into Bauer in a stairwell at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.