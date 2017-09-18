Chicago Records 500th Homicide In 2017

Deadly violence continues to run rampant in Chicago. The “Chicago Tribune” reports the city recorded its 500th homicide in 2017 after a man was shot and killed yesterday on the West Side. Chicago reached that milestone last year in late August. Homicides are down this year about seven-percent during the same period in 2016.

Meanwhile, More police officers will be patrolling Chicago to combat crime. Mayor Emanuel announced yesterday that nearly 100 new officers have hit the streets throughout the city. Almost two dozen are going to the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The additions are part of the city’s two-year plan to add one-thousand more officers to the Chicago Police Department.