Chicago Street Corridor Forum in Joliet Scheduled

The public is invited to a Public Forum tonight to discuss the Chicago Street Corridor Plan. The planning and re-design process for a re-vamped Chicago Street in downtown Joliet began in early 2017, and the first phase is scheduled for completion by May 31st. Future phases for the project include the Design Developmeng Phase and the Construction Phase.

Tonight’s meeting will include a brief presentation by the project’s consultant, as well as an opportunity for residents and businesses to voice their views and to offer feedback.

The meeting will be held in the Caterpillar Auditorium on the lower level of the Joliet Area Historical Museum tonight from

6 to 9:00.