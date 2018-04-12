Chicago Street Corridor Public Forum Planned For Wednesday

The public is invited to a Public Forum for the Chicago Street Corridor Plan to be held in the

Caterpillar Auditorium on the lower level of the Joliet Area Historical Museum from 6-9 p.m. on

Wednesday, April 18, 2018. There will be a brief presentation by the project consultant, Gingko

Planning & Design, Inc., as well as an opportunity for residents and businesses to view and offer

feedback on the two major components of the Plan: the conceptual design plans for the re-design

of Chicago Street between Ruby Street and Washington Street, and a new plaza/square located

across from the Rialto Square Theatre. The project consultant and City staff will be available to

answer questions.

Chicago Street is one of our region’s most beautiful historic streets and is part of the famous

Route 66. While the uses along the street have changed through the years, this classic street has

never lost its beautiful urban scale. Unfortunately, the current streetscape is approximately four

decades old and is in need of an update to accommodate current and future businesses and

residents.

The proposed streetscape concept calls for realignment and straightening of the street,

additional on-street parking spaces, landscape planters, space for outdoor dining, updated

lighting, new directional signage and gateway public art at key intersections. Key elements of the

design for the new plaza/square include a large green space, flexible stage/raised seating

platform, “red carpet” pavement connecting the plaza/square to the Rialto Square Theatre, a

library garden which includes a storyteller’s corner, a water feature, unique lighting, seating

nooks, and space for future large-scale public art. The new plaza/square will become the

centerpiece of Downtown Joliet, attracting visitors and serving residents for decades to come.

The planning and re-design process for a revamped Chicago Street in Downtown Joliet began in

early 2017 and the first and current phase, the Conceptual Design Phase, is scheduled for

completion by May 31, 2018.

Future phases for this project include the Design Development

Phase and Construction Document/Bid/Construction Phase. The future project phases will

provide more detailed specifications and costs, for a likely phased approach to construction over

multiple years.

From a press release.