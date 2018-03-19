Chicago To Roll Out Red Carpet For Amazon This Week

Chicago is looking to put its best foot forward this week. “The Chicago Tribune” reported over the weekend that Amazon officials are expected in the city this week to scout possible locations for Amazon’s HQ2. Mayor Emanuel’s office said it couldn’t comment on the visit, but a source told the paper that Amazon leaders will visit some of the ten sites being offered as possible HQ2 hubs. Amazon says its second headquarters will be worth six billion-dollars and bring 50 thousand jobs to whichever city wins the bidding process.