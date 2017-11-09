Chicagoland Speedway to Host Santa Fun Run

Chicagoland Speedway will be getting into the holiday spirit when the Joliet Township Alumni Association Santa Fun Run 5k takes over the Magnificent Mile and a Half on Saturday, December 2 for a festive fundraiser benefiting Racing Advocates for Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.), Chicagoland Speedway’s 501(c)3 charitable entity. Participants will wear five-piece Santa suits and/or event t-shirts while running through usually restricted access areas across the speedway. The event is hosted as a fun run 5k or leisurely 1 mile stroll with participants of all ages and ability levels welcome including families, strollers and wheelchairs. No timing or scoring will take place as the event will be held in the spirit of holiday cheer. The course begins and ends within Chicagoland Speedway’s 1.5 mile D-shaped tri-oval. Registration fees, which include the Santa suit (while supplies last) and entrance to Santa’s Celebration post-race, are $30 for adults, $20 for students with school ID and $10 for children ages 5-12. Children 4 and under are free. Participants must register by November 30 to receive an event t-shirt. More info can be found at chicagolandspeedway.com.