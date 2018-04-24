Chicagoland Speedway, JULIE Inc. Celebrate Earth Day with Forest Preserve Tree Donation

Officials gather Friday, April 20, for a tree planting at Sugar Creek Preserve in honor of Earth Day weekend. The trees were donated by Chicagoland Speedway and JULIE Inc. From left to right are: Kevin Chmura, director of public relations for JULIE Inc.; Sarah Palya, communications manager for Chicagoland Speedway; DASH, the racetrack’s mascot; Annette Parker, vice president of the Forest Preserve Board; John Gerl, the Forest Preserve’s chief financial officer; and Ralph Schultz, the Forest Preserve’s chief operating officer. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

Chicagoland Speedway and JULIE Inc. celebrated Earth Day weekend by donating five native oak trees to the Forest Preserve District’s Sugar Creek Preserve. The trees were planted Friday, April 20, near the Sugar Creek Administration Center and are part of the NASCAR Green effort, said Denny Hartwig, director of communications for Chicagoland Speedway. The trees also represent the five branches of the military, which will be honored from June 28-July 1 during the speedway’s four-race Stars and Stripes weekend leading up to Fourth of July, he said. JULIE Inc. joined the tree-planting effort this year to publicize the fact that April is Safe Digging Month, said Kevin Chmura, JULIE’s director of public relations. “We want people to remember they should notify JULIE of any digging project, not only in Will County but across the state,” he said. “Simply call 811 or visit our website, illinois1call.com.” Ralph Schultz, chief operating office for the Forest Preserve, said the District appreciates the tree donation and its partnership with Chicagoland Speedway and JULIE Inc. “These five trees will bring additional diversity to our existing native plantings at Sugar Creek,” he said.