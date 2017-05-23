Chicagoland Speedway NASCAR Race to Move to July in 2018

Chicagoland Speedway has announced that starting in 2018 their annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will be moved from its current September date to the first weekend in July. The race has been the kickoff for the NASCAR playoffs and has taken place in mid-September since 2011. The move to July is a return to mid-summer as the the race did take place in the middle of July from 2001 to 2010. A NASCAR race has taken place at Chicagoland Speedway since the track opened in 2001. Chicagoland Speedway will still be the kickoff for the Cup Championship Playoffs with the Tales of the Turtles 400 on September 17th.