Chicagoland Speedway Participates in Veterans Day Ceremony

Chicagoland Speedway took part in the Veterans Day Ceremony at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, an official Veterans Day site, on November 10 with DASH, the official mascot of Chicagoland Speedway, and the Chicagoland Speedway show car, a 2017 Toyota Camry stock car replica from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

