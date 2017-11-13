Chicagoland Speedway Participates in Veterans Day Ceremony
By Evan Bredeson
|
Nov 13, 2017 @ 4:19 PM

Chicagoland Speedway took part in the Veterans Day Ceremony at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, an official Veterans Day site, on November 10 with DASH, the official mascot of Chicagoland Speedway, and the Chicagoland Speedway show car, a 2017 Toyota Camry stock car replica from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

 

Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Visit for Veterans Day

We were honored to spend time with our veterans on Friday at the Hines VA Hospital to simply say thank you.#VeteransDay

Posted by Chicagoland Speedway on Saturday, November 11, 2017

