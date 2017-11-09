Chicagoland Speedway To Support Veterans At VA Hospital

Chicagoland Speedway will take part in the Veterans Day Ceremony at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital on November 10th. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. DASH, the official mascot of Chicagoland Speedway, and the Chicagoland Speedway show car, a 2017 Toyota Camry stock car replica from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will also be on hand.

Chicagoland Speedway will join an impressive line-up of dignitaries at the Veterans Day Ceremony, including all veterans and their families, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, Hines VA Hospital Director Steven Braverman, M.D., Chicago Bears Drumline and Staley Da Bear, Miss Illinois USA and Miss Illinois Teen USA.

Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock says, “The opportunity to support the Veterans Day Ceremony at Edward Hines Jr. Hospital is a great honor for us, and the first of many community based initiatives to kick off our ‘Stars and Stripes’ NASCAR weekend July 28-July 1.”

In addition, live music plus free flu shots will be available for enrolled veterans. Refreshments will be served by the Salvation Army Canteen Truck.

Location:

Main Lobby, Building 200

Edward Hines Jr. Hospital

5000 S. 5th Avenue

Hines, IL 60141

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway will take place on Sept. 17 as part of the four-race weekend Sept.14-17. The weekend will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 14 with the ARCA Racing Series followed by NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 225 under the lights on Friday night. On Saturday, Sept. 16, the NASCAR XFINITY Series 300 will hit the track as the precursor to Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series showdown, the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.