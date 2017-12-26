Child Dies From Injuries Following Christmas Eve Crash On I-55

A Christmas Eve accident on Interstate 55 takes the life of a 5 year old boy from Belleville, Illinois. A single vehicle crash had an SUV flipped over on its roof on Southbound I-55 in Channahon. Will County Coroner reports that two children were taken to Presence St. Joseph Medical Centre but at 9:30 am on Sunday, December 24th, Malcom Townsel died from in his injuries.

The SUV in question flipped on to its roof in the culvert to the west of southbound Interstate 55, just south of the Route 6 entrance ramp. Four people, two adults and two children, were in the vehicle when the accident took place. One child had to extricated from the vehicle. Both children were transported in critical condition to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center Emergency Room. Illinois State Police is handling the accident investigation.