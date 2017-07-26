One of the Two Surviving Brothers From Fatal Crash In Beecher Has Died

The Will County Sheriff’s office is reporting the passing of 4-year-old Weston Schmidt. Last evening, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Cook County Medical Examiner who advised that Weston was pronounced deceased at 5:55 p.m. at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Weston’s 6-year-old brother remains in critical condition at Comer.

The 25 year old Manteno man who was driving the pick-up truck is currently being treated for a large laceration to his arm. On Tuesday, he was transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn to undergo minor reconstruction surgery. He is listed in stable condition. Deputies have spoken to the driver and have stated that he is fully cooperating with them. Charges are pending. Traffic deputies continue to investigate the fatal crash, but the Will County Sheriff’s office says charges most likely will be filed. The driver of the pick up truck failed to stop at Corning Road and Yates in Beecher on Monday morning.

Twenty-nine year old Lindsey Schmidt, was pregnant at the time of her death. Also killed was her one-year old son Caleb. She was taking her children to a nearby Bible Camp when the accident occurred.

The pickup truck struck the mother’s Subaru so hard, both ended up in a field. The 25-year old Manteno man says he was going to work and had his cruise control set at 55 miles per hour. This is not the first tragedy for Lindsey Schmidt. It was 12 years ago that her brother was killed in a car crash in Beecher.