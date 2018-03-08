Chilly And Dry Into The Weekend
By Monica DeSantis
|
Mar 8, 2018 @ 5:31 AM

Another day of seasonally cold weather will be on tap today, courtesy of deep low pressure across the eastern Great Lakes region.  Energy will continue to rotate southwestward across the area as the low slowly pulls off to the east. Expect variable cloudiness with in this pattern, generally with the best chance for breaks in the  morning, then an increase in the afternoon.

Expect a bit more clearing tonight, therefore lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Weak high pressure will shift overhead on Friday, and therefore we will lose the bite to the cold airmass as winds ease. The pattern will shift just a little bit as a final shortwave will clear the area Friday morning.  Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 40 degrees.

National Weather Service

 

