Choking Girl Falls 25 Feet From Sky Ride

Stunning video posted on Facebook shows the moment when a teenage girl dropped from a stopped ride at an upstate New York Six Flags amusement park. She had gotten caught by her head, so that she was dangling in midair and choking, fell into a crowd of park visitors and employees who had gathered below her to catch her.

The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Delaware, survived the ordeal and suffered no serious injuries, although one of the guys who caught her suffered a back injury.

Six Flags released a statement saying that New York State’s Department of Labor has cleared the ride for operation, but that no one can use it until an internal review of the incident has occurred.