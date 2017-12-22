Christmas Travel Forecast

Today is one of the year’s busiest days for air travel. If you’re headed out, you might want to leave early. Flights could be slowed by winter storms bringing snow to the Northwest and upper Midwest. For today, patchy drizzle with a few flurries, otherwise cloudy with a high of near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Afternoon snow flurries..

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Christmas Eve: Chance for afternoon light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Christmas Eve Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16……..Some snow flurries likely.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.