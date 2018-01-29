Citizen’s Police Academy Aims To Inform Public

Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes at police calls and traffic stops? Would you like to know how local police operate?

Join the Citizen’s Police Academy Class of 2018 and find out. The Will County Sheriff’s Department, New Lenox Police Department, Frankfort, Manhattan and Mokena police department are presenting the Citizen’s Police Academy.

For twelve consecutive Thursday evenings beginning March 1, local law enforcement agencies will offer this informational program free of charge to the general public. The program, designed to inform citizens of the community how police and the criminal justice system work, will be presented in a casual, non-threatening manner that should be enjoyable for all participants.

In order to enroll, you must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background check.

Component highlights of the program include traffic stops, the criminal justice system, crime scene processing, a K-9 demonstration, a tour of the Will County Coroner’s office, and a jail tour.

Classes will take place at the Will County Sheriff’s Building, 16911 W. Laraway Road in Joliet, from 7:00 – 9:30 pm. Space is limited. Simply fill out an application form and return it to the Mokena Police Department.

Citizen’s Police Academy application