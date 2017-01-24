Would you like to know how your local police agency operates? Come and find out what happens behind the scenes of police calls, investigations, traffic stops and more. The New Lenox Police Department, Will County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Police Department, Mokena Police Department and the Manhattan Police Department will be conducting our annual Citizen’s Police Academy starting March 2, 2017. The Citizen’s Police Academy is an informational program open to the general public. This 12 week program is designed to inform citizens in the community how the police and the criminal justice system functions. Some of the topics that the program will include are crime scene investigations, a tour of the Will County Jail, traffic stops and much more!

This program is free to the public and takes place Thursday nights at the New Lenox Police Department 200 Veterans Parkway from 7:00p.m.-9:30p.m. Applications are available at the New Lenox Police Department, Will County Sheriff’s Office, Mokena Police Department, Manhattan Police Department and the Frankfort Police Department.

Limited space is available. For more information contact the New Lenox Police Department 815-462-6174.