Citizens In Will County Urged To Report Any Irregularities On Election Day

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow urges citizens to report election irregularities to his Election Fraud Hotline today.

Citizens are encouraged to report inappropriate activity, such as passing out campaign literature or other acts of electioneering either inside or too close to polling places.

The Election Fraud Hotline number is 815-727-8872.

State’s Attorney Glasgow has assigned two-person teams, each consisting of one assistant state’s attorney and one investigator, to travel to polling places where irregularities are reported on Election Day.