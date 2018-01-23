City Approves $500-Thousand Dollars For Operations Of Rialto

The City of Joliet has approved half-a-million dollars for the Rialto Square Theatre operating budget for 2018. Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk is encouraged at what’s happening at the Rialto Square Theatre, saying the threatre has made “great strides.”

The board voted 7-1 in favor of the funding with the lone “no” vote reportedly by city councilman Larry Hug. Mayor O’Dekirk thinks the Rialto Board has “stepped up” and communicated well with the city council.

Almost weekly, the Rialto, managed by VenuWorks with Valerie Devine as executive director has announced upcoming shows including, REO Speedwagon, The Temptations and the Four Tops, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Half of the 500-thousand dollars will be paid now while the other 250-thousand dollars will be paid in July.