City Council Approves Haunted House at Old Joliet Prison… Barely

The Joliet City Council approved a lease for a haunted house to be placed at the Joliet Correctional Center on Collins Street this Halloween. Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk was forced cast the deciding vote in a 5-4 tally that approved the lease for the fall attraction. Elgin based company Evil Intentions announced last week that they would be bring an attraction entitled Joliet Haunted Prison for October of 2018. The announcement invited people to ” … experience real fear inside the massive two story cell blocks.” Council members Bettye Gavin, John Gerl, Terry Morris and Jan Quillman voted to approve the lease while Don Dickinson, Larry Hug, Pat Mudron and Mike Turk were the no votes.