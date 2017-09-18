City fo Joliet May Not Go with Lowest Bid for Artificial Turf at Downtown Stadium

The Joliet City Council may reject the low bid when it comes to the installation of artificial turf at Slammer Stadium, formerly known as Silver Cross Field. Interim City Manager Marty Shannahan recommended FieldTurf at Monday night’s city council meeting for a price of $585,456. The low bid however came from Midwest Sport and Turf System who bid almost $114,000 less for a grand total of $471,400. City staff recommended the higher FieldTurf bid, saying that Midwest Sport and Turf System did not follow the bid process laid out by the city. A representative from Midwest Sport spoke at the city council meeting saying that the city’s bid process had specifications for artificial turf that specifically benefited FieldTurf, as the specifications asked for are under patent by FieldTurf. The city council must also decide if they want to spend an extra $65,733 for a composite non-rubber top layer to be placed on top of the artificial turf. That top layer is expected to lower the temperature of the playing surface. The city of Joliet is in the process of renovating the stadium in the hope that the upgrades will lead to more multi-purpose use of the facility.