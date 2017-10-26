City Of Joliet Concept For Slammers Stadium

The City of Joliet unveiled their rendering and rebranding of Joliet Slammers Stadium.The city had an official unveiling at the Museum last Friday at the Route 66 Miles of Possibilities Conference. The concept plan calls for a name change and face lift.

The new name of the stadium will be Joliet Route 66 Stadium with an opportunity for naming rights. Silver Cross Hospital’s naming rights expired last year. The hospital is now in New Lenox so it didn’t make sense to continue the naming rights. Joliet interim City Manager Marty Shannahan says they’ve received positive reaction to the artist’s rendering of what the front of stadium will look like. An official resolution will be presented to the City Council on Tuesday, November 7th. Shannahan says it will likely pass. The Joliet Slammers name will remain the same according to Shannahan. For naming rights, the baseball field will be called, Joliet Route 66 Stadium at…fill in the blank.

Meanwhile, the stadium is getting new FieldTurf and other renovations in the hope of using the stadium for a multitude of events.

The Route 66 Miles of Possibility Conference focuses on ways for communities to spurn economic growth and take advantage of the iconic Route 66 moniker.