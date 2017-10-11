City Of Joliet Designates Trick or Treating Hours and A Few Safety Tips

The designated “Trick or Treating” hours in the City of Joliet for Tuesday, October 31, 2017, will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. As you plan for a safe and happy Halloween, please keep in mind these safety tips:

 Houses wanting to be visited by “Trick or Treaters” should leave porch lights on.

 Parents should accompany all young children while “Trick or Treating”.

 “Trick or Treaters” should only visit houses and apartments of people they know.

 Children should take their treats home for parents to inspect before eating.

 Children should be reminded to walk, not run, between houses and use sidewalks when available.

 Remind children to practice caution when crossing the street and cross only at intersec-tions when traffic is clear.

 Motorists should be careful and alert during and around these hours.

 Parents need to purchase, or make costumes, that are light and bright enough to be clearly visible to motorists.

To avoid a truly scary Halloween – avoid illuminating your carved pumpkins with real flames. Halloween poses a special risk because people tend to place jack-o-lanterns by their front door or in windows, where they can easily come in contact with flammable materials or get knocked over. For a similar look minus the danger, use battery-operated lights, like LED votives.

Following these safety tips will ensure that we all have a safe and happy Halloween.

City of Joliet Press Release