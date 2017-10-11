City Of Joliet Designates Trick or Treating Hours and A Few Safety Tips

The designated “Trick or Treating” hours in the City of Joliet for Tuesday, October 31, 2017, will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. As you plan for a safe and happy Halloween, please keep in mind these safety tips:
Houses wanting to be visited by “Trick or Treaters” should leave porch lights on.
Parents should accompany all young children while “Trick or Treating”.
“Trick or Treaters” should only visit houses and apartments of people they know.
Children should take their treats home for parents to inspect before eating.
Children should be reminded to walk, not run, between houses and use sidewalks when available.
Remind children to practice caution when crossing the street and cross only at intersec-tions when traffic is clear.
Motorists should be careful and alert during and around these hours.
Parents need to purchase, or make costumes, that are light and bright enough to be clearly visible to motorists.
To avoid a truly scary Halloween – avoid illuminating your carved pumpkins with real flames. Halloween poses a special risk because people tend to place jack-o-lanterns by their front door or in windows, where they can easily come in contact with flammable materials or get knocked over. For a similar look minus the danger, use battery-operated lights, like LED votives.
Following these safety tips will ensure that we all have a safe and happy Halloween.
City of Joliet Press Release